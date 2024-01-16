Five candidates battle in election for Crewe Central seat

Five candidates will battle it out in the Crewe Central ward next month for a seat on Cheshire East Council, writes Belinda Ryan.
Te Ata Brown is standing for the Green Party while Kim Jamson will be hoping she can hold on to the seat for Labour.
Roger Morris is the candidate for the Local Conservatives and Vicky Pulman is standing for the Women’s Equality Party.
Brian Silvester is the candidate for Putting Crewe First, People Before Politics.
The election will take place on Thursday, February 8 and polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.
Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Tuesday January 23 2024 and can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
The by-election has been called after former councillor Anthony Critchley decided to stand down to pursue other opportunities and interests
