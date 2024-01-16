14 hours ago
Nephew of US war pilot “honoured” by Freedom of Nantwich
1 day ago
Nantwich firm Boughey acquires new base creating 250 jobs
1 day ago
Crewe & Nantwich 1sts earn narrow win at Altrincham and Kersal
2 days ago
Freedom of Nantwich service takes place for hero war pilot
2 days ago
Nantwich dog rescue appeals for new homes for 4 residents
banner-advert
banner-advert

Five candidates battle in election for Crewe Central seat

in News / Politics January 16, 2024
councillors - Elections ballot box - candidates

Five candidates will battle it out in the Crewe Central ward next month for a seat on Cheshire East Council, writes Belinda Ryan.

Te Ata Brown is standing for the Green Party while Kim Jamson will be hoping she can hold on to the seat for Labour.

Roger Morris is the candidate for the Local Conservatives and Vicky Pulman is standing for the Women’s Equality Party.

Brian Silvester is the candidate for Putting Crewe First, People Before Politics.

The election will take place on Thursday, February 8 and polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Tuesday January 23 2024 and can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The by-election has been called after former councillor Anthony Critchley decided to stand down to pursue other opportunities and interests

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.