JDL mini market comes to Nantwich town centre May 4

Nantwich town centre will host a family artisan market on the town square tomorrow (Saturday May 4) between 9am-3pm.

It is being run by Nantwich resident Claire Lloyd, who set up JDL Mini Markets three years ago.

Their popularity has grown and the markets are now staged at various local events and locations.

This is the first Saturday market they have staged in Nantwich.

Claire said: “The idea behind these family markets are to bring the best local artisan makers and creators from the local area together, whilst wrapping them in family fun.

“You will always find lots to do for all the family at our events.”

Some of the local traders who will be present on Saturday include Our Nell’s Cakery, Sweet Peas vegan cakes, Nantwich Candle co. and Art Sally among others.

There will be Sand Art activities, a face painter and the Circus Academy providing activities for children as well as some dedicated children stalls.

Claire added: “Living and growing up in the town, I am keen for JDL markets to bring the already buzzing community together and offer them a great shopping experience, mixed with some family fun, whilst also supporting local businesses both on the market and within the town.”

She is hoping to bring further markets to Nantwich throughout the year, including a Young Traders Market on June 22.

For further details follow them on social media at JDL Mini Markets & Events or visit the JDL website at www.jdlminimarkets.co.uk