Mystery Cheshire man scoops £1 million EuroMillions win

A mystery man from Cheshire has scooped an incredible £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Known only as Mr P, he is the latest to become a millionaire.

But the special draw on April 26 saw 10 lucky UK millionaires made in one night, including Mr P.

The Cheshire resident, who played via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners can release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Wow incredible news for Mr P, who has become a millionaire overnight after winning this amazing prize. Huge congratulations!”

Players can buy and check tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk

Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

National Lottery players generate £30 million each week for funded projects.

More than 685,000 lottery grants have been issued so far to support projects both big and small.