Rail passengers in Nantwich warned of Bank Holiday disruption

Rail passengers in Nantwich and surrounding area will face disruption over the May Bank Holiday weekend with Network Rail works scheduled between Crewe and Shrewsbury.

Essential track renewals are being carried out near Wem station and users are urged to check before they travel.

Buses will replace trains between the two stations from Saturday May 25 to Monday May 27 inclusive.

These will stop at Yorton, Wem, Prees, Whitchurch, Wrenbury, Nantwich and Crewe.

Network Rail are replacing more than 260m of track, including switches and crossings – moveable sections of track that guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths.

The line between Shrewsbury and Crewe will also be closed on the following weekend June 1-2 when Network Rail will carry out essential track renewals at Yorton.

Trains that usually run via Nantwich will be amended to run via Wrexham/Chester instead.

Buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Crewe via Nantwich.

A shuttle train service will run between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work in Shropshire is a part of our commitment to do that.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I would like to thank passengers and our lineside neighbours for their patience during these works.”