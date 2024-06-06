Nantwich litter pick volunteers target town “grot spots”

Nantwich community leader Anna Burton joined members of the Nantwich Litter Group this week to blitz an area of the town plagued by litter.

The team of 10 environmentally minded residents collected a dozen bin bags full of cans, bottles, crisp packets, cigarette butts and “disposable” vapes in just a couple of hours.

Dog Lane and Snowhill proved to be top grot spots in need of serious litter picking.

And the rear of Beam Street shops was a real issue with pizza boxes causing overflowing bins.

Nantwich Town and Cheshire East Councillor Burton said: “This is an area that really needs to be addressed by businesses.

“Tourists come into the town via this route, and it’s a tragedy that it looks so untidy.

“It just takes a bit of organisation by some of the food outlets to really turn this area around.”

Rod Sutton, of the Nantwich Litter Group, said it was great to see so many people coming out to clean up the town.

“There’s a real spirit of commitment in the community,” he said.

“It is frustrating that we end up cleaning up after a small minority of litterbugs.

“Cigarette butts are still a real problem.”

Cllr Burton, who is a member of the litter group, said Nantwich was generally a beautiful and clean town.

“People love their town and take great care of it.

“I don’t know what motivates the few who throw their litter in the streets.

“Certain brands seem to turn up time and time again. They obviously appeal to the litter lout. Red Bull caffeine drink topped the litter lout list this time!”