Woman charged with shoplifting offences at store in Nantwich

A woman has been charged with several incidents of shoplifting from a shop in Nantwich.
The suspect, from Northampton, has been charged with offences committed at a convenience store on Middlewich Road.
On Tuesday (June 4), police say they received a report of a woman who had stolen items on several occasions from a store.
Manuela Dinu, 36, of Northampton, was arrested.
She has been charged with two counts of theft from shop and will appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 July.
Recent Comments