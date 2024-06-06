2 hours ago
Nantwich student’s show garden champions “grow your own”
3 hours ago
Woman charged with shoplifting offences at store in Nantwich
10 hours ago
Nantwich litter pick volunteers target town “grot spots”
1 day ago
80th anniversary of D-Day – how Nantwich will mark the event
1 day ago
CEC head of children’s services in dock over “inadequate” Ofsted report
banner-advert
banner-advert

Woman charged with shoplifting offences at store in Nantwich

in Crime / Incident / News June 6, 2024
shoplifting - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

A woman has been charged with several incidents of shoplifting from a shop in Nantwich.

The suspect, from Northampton, has been charged with offences committed at a convenience store on Middlewich Road.

On Tuesday (June 4), police say they received a report of a woman who had stolen items on several occasions from a store.

Manuela Dinu, 36, of Northampton, was arrested.

She has been charged with two counts of theft from shop and will appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 July.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.