Woman charged with shoplifting offences at store in Nantwich

A woman has been charged with several incidents of shoplifting from a shop in Nantwich.

The suspect, from Northampton, has been charged with offences committed at a convenience store on Middlewich Road.

On Tuesday (June 4), police say they received a report of a woman who had stolen items on several occasions from a store.

Manuela Dinu, 36, of Northampton, was arrested.

She has been charged with two counts of theft from shop and will appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 11 July.