Nantwich firms hailed at first “Made Smarter” awards

Firms in Nantwich pursuing digital transformation have been celebrated at the inaugural Made Smarter Adoption Awards.

The awards champion manufacturing and engineering companies who have committed to adopting technology and skills to digitalise, decarbonise and drive growth.

And in the North West regional awards, Weaver Dane and Mountain Trike Company were among those firms celebrated.

Weaver Dane, a manufacturer of bespoke kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and office furniture, picked up the Made Smarter Award for the Cheshire and Warrington area.

Also shortlisted was Mountain Trike Company, based in Nantwich, as well as Derek Rose in Congleton, Altimex in Chester, and Qualkem in Crewe.

Paul Dodd, managing director of Weaver Dane, said: “We are thrilled to have won the Cheshire award which celebrates the progress we have made on our digital journey.

“Digital transformation and investing in new technologies can be challenging, but from the very first meeting, Made Smarter has made it simple.

“They helped us identify future objectives and create a digital roadmap.

“The grant funding enabled us to fast track our investment in a 3D furniture design solution by 18 months.

“This technology has made us more efficient, productive and no doubt will result in being more profitable.

“It has allowed us also to venture into new locations, which in return will create new jobs and our existing workforce has definitely been upskilled.”

The Made Smarter Adoption Programme is a government-funded initiative.

It offers SME manufacturers support including digital transformation workshops.

Since 2019, SME manufacturers across the North West have invested £22million in new technologies, forecasting the creation of almost 1,600 new jobs, over 2,850 upskilled roles, and adding £242m to the economy over the next three years.

Donna Edwards, director of the Made Smarter Adoption Programme in the North West, said: “Digital transformation is challenging, particularly given the challenges the sector has faced in recent years.

“So it is right we recognise the forward-thinking nature of these businesses and their employees.

“I am incredibly proud of what the Made Smarter team has achieved over the last five years. While these awards are a moment to celebrate, our work is by no means done.

“Our mission is to engage with the thousands of manufacturers out there who we are certain could benefit from our support, and to inspire and inform them about the benefits of technology adoption.”