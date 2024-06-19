South Cheshire school uniform scheme steps up due to demand

A South Cheshire charity helping to reduce landfill and cut costs for parents with a school uniform recycling scheme will open in the summer holidays due to demand.

Motherwell Cheshire’s Community Share Hub in Wistaston will have volunteers to receive donations and for parents to collect pre-ordered clothing and baby items.

Last summer, the Community Share Hub kitted out more than 500 children – and figures are expected to be higher this year based on current demand.

Charity founder Kate Blakemore said: “Over the years we have saved tonnes of unwanted items going into landfill and sustainability remains key to our mission to recycle and support local families.

“We are working with as many schools as possible to collect branded uniform so we can offer these to parents free of charge and save quality clothing going to waste.

“No child should have to face the shame of attending school in a uniform that no longer fits or has clearly seen better days.

“The Hub has proved a lifeline to hundreds of families over the years and will continue to do so.

“Our volunteers will be on hand during the summer holidays to accept donations and save more clothing from going to into waste.”

The scheme began life in 2019 as Crewe and Nantwich School Uniform Exchange.

It was a mission to reuse no longer needed school uniforms, coats and other items to reduce landfill.

It became Motherwell Cheshire Community Share Hub the following year.

Then it expanded to include a Baby Bank offering like-new cots, prams and strollers and Foot Locker stocking pre-loved football boots, shin pads and astro-turf trainers.

Volunteers look after rails of sweatshirts and polo tops bearing local school logos and there’s a mountain of grey school trousers, pleated skirts and coats of all colours and sizes.

Mum-of-three Kate added: “Parents who use the Hub come from all walks of life.

“Some can’t afford, some really want to be part of a green-minded, sustainable solution. Whatever their situation, it’s a no questions asked service.

“And stock will go fast during the holidays so we are particularly looking for branded school tops but also non-branded uniforms and winter coats ready for children to return in September.”

The Hub also stocks fun Christmas jumpers, fancy dress for parties and World Book Day as well as school bags and prom dresses and suits.

For people to order and enquire about items they should email [email protected] or phone 01606 557666 or text 07496160930.

Collections during the holidays can be made Monday-Thursday 12-2pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.