Nantwich stages General Election hustings for eight candidates

A General Election hustings for Crewe & Nantwich constituency took place inside St Mary’s Church in Nantwich last night, writes Jonathan White.
The traditional hustings was chaired by Paul Boniface, who welcomed the audience and introduced the candidates by name and party.
Each candidate made a short statement.
They then answered pre-submitted questions from the electorate on political issues, with each candidate given the same amount of time to respond, followed by open questions from the floor.
The hustings finished with a final summary statement from each candidate.
The candidates present in their bid to become the next MP for Crewe and Nantwich were:
- Green Party candidate Te Ata Browne was represented by Rich McCarthy, Congleton Green candidate
- Conservative Party candidate Ben Fletcher
- Workers Party of Britain candidate Phil Lane
- Labour Party candidate Connor Naismith
- Putting Crewe & Nantwich First candidate Brian Silvester
- Monster Raving Loony Party candidate Lord Psychobilly Tractor
- Reform UK candidate Matt Wood
- Liberal Democrat candidate Matt Theobald was not present. His short statement was read out by Paul Boniface
The general election takes place on Thursday July 4, polling stations open from 7am until 10pm.
Voters must have valid ID to show before being allowed to vote.
Visit this page for all the details on the election.
