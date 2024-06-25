Three big housing schemes near Leighton Hospital set for approval

Three planning applications for a total of 808 homes near Leighton Hospital have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

Each scheme relates to parcels of land off Minshull New Road and Flowers Lane close to the hospital in Crewe.

Outline approval has already been granted for the site, which will also feature other services including local shops, community facilities, pub and a new primary school as part of the local plan.

The three applications to be considered by the strategic planning board (SPB) on Friday are for housing and are reserved matters applications.

They relate to the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the proposals.

The first, from Bloor Homes, is for a total of 304 homes on two parcels of land – A & B – which make up the southern-most part of the site.

Bloor Homes wants to build 273 private two, three and four bedroom homes on the site and a further 31 affordable homes which will be a mix of one, two, three and four-bed properties.

The scheme also includes a Neighbourhood Equipped Area for Play on parcel B.

The second application, from the Vistry Partnership, is also for 304 homes, but across five parcels of land on the site – C, D, E, F and G.

This proposal is for 273 private dwellings, which will be a mix of two, three and four-beds .

The 31 affordable homes will be two and three-bedroom properties.

A series of play areas are proposed as part of these phases of the development.

The third housing application for this site is a joint proposal from Bloor Homes and Vistry for 200 homes on parcel H, which makes up the northern-most part of the site.

This is for 180 private two, three and four-bed homes and 20 affordable dwellings, which will be a mix of one, two and three-bed units.

Crewe Town Council has objected to the first two applications – on parcels of land A- G – saying the site does not provide for adequate amenity and play facilities and the scale of the development will present an unsustainable burden on social infrastructure such as schools and health.

The town council also states net biodiversity gain has not been established or evidenced.

Six residents in total have objected and their concerns include traffic congestion in the and noise, disruption and dust during construction.

The SPB will also consider a fourth application for the site on Friday for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale with respect to green infrastructure and open space across the outline application area.

This application relates to two separate areas of land that sit outside the previously referred to residential schemes.

It includes matters such as formal and informal footpaths and cycleways, formal play areas, informal open space, allotments and community orchard.

All four applications have been recommended for approval.

Each will be considered separately by the SPB at its meeting on Friday, June 28, at 10am at Crewe Municipal Buildings.

(Pic by Google Maps)