Cheshire Police target waste crime, stolen caravans and machinery

Cheshire Police’s Rural Crime Team joined forces with other agencies to target waste crime in a day-long operation in South Cheshire.

In one day, they stopped more than 70 vehicles and clocked around 38 offences in a crackdown on waste crime and theft of caravans and plant-machinery.

These included the seizure of a stolen trailer, and a high number of notices, tickets and summons to 38 people for overweight vehicles, untaxed vehicles, driving without insurance, and insecure loads.

The team was joined at the Barthomley interchange off the A500 by Staffordshire Police, Roads and Crime Unit, Motorcycle Unit, Environment Agency, National Rural Crime Unit’s Lead Waste Officer, Datatag, National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team, specialist Regional Commercial Vehicle Unit and the DVSA.

Everything from small commercial carriers to large HGVs were stopped to check if they were transporting waste, and if they had the necessary licences and paperwork to do so.

Those towing caravans or plant-machinery were also stopped to make sure they were travelling safely and to check legitimacy.

It comes amid a rise in fly-tipping and thefts in and around Cheshire of caravans and plant-machinery.

Waste enforcement notices were also handed out to five drivers by the Environment Agency.

PC Peter Moss, from Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team, said: “We’ve seen a rise in organised waste crime and the organised thefts of both caravans and plant-machinery so have been working with neighbouring forces to identify and track those stolen resulting in a number of recent seizures.

“This operation is just part of our efforts to tackle the issue, to make life difficult for thieves and Cheshire a hostile environment for organised crime.

“Those who were stopped understood why we did so and were thankful that we were out in the community being so proactive and vigilant.

“We’ve also been working with colleagues in other agencies to tackle the fly-tipping in rural areas which is causing a misery to residents and farmers alike.

“There are a number of unscrupulous people out there who say they have a license to get rid of waste but have no intention of doing things correctly, often charging bargain prices to get rid of your rubbish, only for it to end up in a farmer’s field or layby, which is a blight on the rural community.

“You can do your bit by making sure you use a legitimate waste removal company, don’t be tempted by the cheap prices – if the waste is tracked down to you, what started off as a bargain could end up as a hefty fine, even if you weren’t the one to dump the rubbish in that layby or field entrance.

“This operation highlights the fact we are working together to deter these types of crime and goes as a warning to those intent on flouting the law that we’re onto you.”