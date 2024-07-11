Nantwich Town’s pre-season fixtures continue with 1-0 loss to Warrington

4 hours ago
in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport July 11, 2024
Nantwich FC v Warrington 3

Nantwich Town continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2024-25 season with a 1-0 defeat to Warrington.

The friendly fixture took place at Nantwich’s Swansway Stadium.

Both sides had chances in the first half, with the hosts hitting the post on 15 minutes through a Meppen-Walters header.

Warrington also struck the woodwork on 23 minutes with a fizzing shot, before Nantwich scrambled one off the line before the break.

In the second half, both sides made changes to give as many players as possible a run out.

Nantwich were awarded a penalty on 72 minutes, when Andy White broke clear and was brought down in the box.

But Byron Harrison could not take advantage and saw his spot-kick cannon out off the post.

Unfortunately, the miss came back to bite the Dabbers as they conceded eight minutes later when a goal-mouth scramble saw the ball poked past keeper Ben Garratt.

Nantwich did not threaten a leveller, and they go again in a friendly against Wolves U21s tomorrow night (July 12) 7.30pm kick off.

(Pics courtesy of Peter Robinson)

Nantwich FC v Warrington 2

