Dog rescue centre Pawprints to Freedom is to stage an Open Day at its Nantwich base on Saturday July 20.

The event will take place at the charity’s Our Safe Haven kennels at Mickley Hall Lane on the outskirts of Nantwich.

It starts at 9.30am and will run until 3pm.

Organisers are appealing for people to come with wheelbarrows and any gardening equipment.

They are are hoping for help to lay sand in the centre’s front paddocks.

For more details email [email protected]