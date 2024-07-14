Nantwich Town captain Bourne hailed for decade at club

Nantwich Town captain Troy Bourne received a special honour at their pre-season game with Wolves U21s, marking a decade of service for the Dabbers.
Bourne received a guard of honour from both teams when welcomed onto the pitch on Friday.
Nantwich Town drew 1-1 with Wolves U21s in the friendly match at the Swansway Stadium.
In the match, Byron Harrison’s penalty was cancelled out late on.
Progressing through the youth teams and under 18s, Bourne made his first team debut in November 2015 at Cammell Laird in the Cheshire Senior Cup under manager Phil Parkinson.
He went on to become a stalwart in the Nantwich defence after a loan spell at Alsager Town and has not looked back since.
There have been many milestones, successes and memorable goals over the years.
He has won Nantwich Player of the Season in 2022/23, Young Player of the Season in 2021/22, Player’s Player of the Season in 2017/18 and 2022/23, and Management Team’s Player of the Season in 2017/18 and 2022/23, among other accolades.
He’s now captain and has 275 Dabbers appearances to his name, as well as 15 goals.
Two of those goals include the winner against King’s Lynn to take Nantwich to the First Round of the FA Cup for only the third time ever in 2019.
And he also netted the last gasp strike against Hednesford Town last season to secure an incredible 4-3 win.
Bourne said before the match: “I’m deeply honoured.
“This event means a lot to me, and I can’t wait to share this special moment with my teammates, the fans, and everyone who has supported me throughout my career. Let’s make this year one to remember!”
Manager Paul Carden added: “Troy’s well worthy of this testimonial in recognition of his service to the club but also as he’s so appreciative of what the club have done for him as well.”
A club spokesperson said: “While Troy has reached the milestone still in his mid 20s and with much more still to come, we would prefer to recognise his achievements and loyalty over the years, with an evening of celebrations at the Swansway Stadium.”
There was also a presentation by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) to recognise this landmark.
(Words by Jonathan White, images courtesy of Peter Robinson)
