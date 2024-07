A man suffered burns after a bonfire got out of control in Wrenbury, near Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm yesterday (July 20) at a property on Cholmondeley Road in Wrenbury.

Firefighters from Crewe were called to the scene and used a hose reel water jet to put out the bonfire.

They were joined by paramedics who treated the casualty who had suffered minor burns.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.