New community hub and cafe in Wrenbury celebrates opening

‘Berries’ community hub and cafe hosted an Open Day and Fete at their new premises on Nantwich Road in Wrenbury, writes Jonathan White.

The event featured activities for all ages including Wrenbury & District Football Club training taster sessions, Cheshire Constabulary police car and finger print tests, and a Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service appliance.

There was also Nantwich Buddies, bouncy castles from Buckley’s Castles, Bubble House from Cheshire Events Co, Heidi the pony courtesy of Helen Burrows, Stilt walker from Divine Inferno, Cheshire Fire Services, Owl Farm Cheshire Elizabeth Johnson Crafts, Berries Bola, Wrenbury Recreation Football Club and Wrenbury Tennis Club, and Cheshire Tipi Company Ltd and Cheshire Stretch Tents.

Berries is owned by Kelly Newton, supported by her partner Laurie who heads up the kitchen, and general manager Lorraine.

The cafe is open Monday-Friday 8.30am-4pm and Saturday 8.30am-2pm, servicing locally roasted coffee, cakes, and food.

Kelly said: “Well the day was a complete and utter success!

“We were blown away with the sheer amount of visitors we had, and we feel it was a great way to bring our community and surrounding areas together, so much so, we’re already planning the next one!

“We believe there was a real need for somewhere for parents, carers and grandparents to take their young ones, catch a bite to eat and possibly some well-deserved rest bite and also have their young ones entertained to make it fun for all!

“That’s where our small dream started, and when we saw the premises in Wrenbury, our vision began to come to a reality.

“Personally, I love organising events, so the function room space and field at the rear of the pavilion are an instant hit for me.

“With lots of events in the pipeline, such as breast cancer afternoon tea, beads and booze and even dog CPR training, we’re excited to get stuck in and put our stamp on things and become a central hub for all calibre of people, including Nantwich Buddies, who we volunteered for when Covid-19 began.

“We have the facilities to provide parties, baby showers, meeting facilities, wakes, weddings to name a few!”

For further information search Berries Wrenbury on Facebook or click: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559022052107