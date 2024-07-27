2 hours ago
Nantwich Town play Prescot Cables in 140th anniversary game
1 day ago
Shavington hoaxer sentenced to 12 months for arson
1 day ago
Serious crash closes A530 Whitchurch Road near Nantwich
2 days ago
Property firm Muller bids to move Aston village cricket club
3 days ago
Nantwich councillors consider “dogs on lead” campaign
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town play Prescot Cables in 140th anniversary game

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport July 27, 2024
First-half - Cables equalize from the penalty spot

Nantwich Town played their final pre-season game in a special joint 140th anniversary celebration match against Prescot Cables, writes Jonathan White.

Both clubs were formed in 1884, so the teams played to win the inaugural “1884 Cup” at the Swansway Stadium.

The visitors ran out 1-2 winners in an entertaining clash and were presented with the trophy at the end.

If the formation of Nantwich Football Club can be laid at the door of one man, that man’s name is William Bullock.

Billy had been playing football for a few of local Nantwich teams for a couple of years when, at the young age of 19, he had the foresight to propose a new club should be formed to represent the town.

Billy Bullock - ‘founding father' of Nantwich FC
Billy Bullock – founding father of Nantwich FC

And in the summer of 1884, Nantwich FC was founded with young Billy not only playing as centre forward but also taking on the dual responsibilities of captain and secretary.

Featuring in the inaugural game at Chester Rovers, Billy went on to captain the side for the next six seasons.

After switching to a centre half role, he was a key member of the Nantwich side that reached the Cheshire Senior Cup Final in 1890, picking up a silver medal after defeat to Macclesfield.

Despite receiving offers from other clubs, Billy remained an amateur with his home town side and was a fixture in the playing line-up until March 1892 when he sadly broke his leg in a friendly match against Crewe Alexandra Hornets.

A fine header of the ball, he was a popular player but the severity of the injury forced his retirement from the game.

Like most players of the time, he was not insured so the club granted him a benefit match – with over 3,000 turning up at Crewe Alexandra in April 1892.

Billy went on to serve the club as treasurer, secretary (again) and chairman and was a well respected referee as well as being an accomplished batter for Nantwich Cricket Club, whom he captained.

Employed in the wholesale cutting trade, Billy earned promotion to the position of foreman of Mr G.K.Brown’s wholesale clothing factories in Nantwich.

Sadly, the founder of Nantwich FC died at the young age of just 37 after contracting pneumonia.

Born: Nantwich, 31 October 1864. Died: Nantwich, 3 January 1902.

Pre-match - team captains with 1884 Cup and match officials

First-half - Dabbers midfield trialist scores a brilliant long-range goal

First-half - Kai Evans eyes the ball for the Dabbers

Second-half - Prescot Cables on the ball

Nantwich Town FC Chairman Jon Gold (left) presents the 1884 Cup to the Cables captain

Prescot Cables team and management celebrate victory with the 1884 Cup

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.