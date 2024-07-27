Nantwich Town play Prescot Cables in 140th anniversary game

Nantwich Town played their final pre-season game in a special joint 140th anniversary celebration match against Prescot Cables, writes Jonathan White.
Both clubs were formed in 1884, so the teams played to win the inaugural “1884 Cup” at the Swansway Stadium.
The visitors ran out 1-2 winners in an entertaining clash and were presented with the trophy at the end.
If the formation of Nantwich Football Club can be laid at the door of one man, that man’s name is William Bullock.
Billy had been playing football for a few of local Nantwich teams for a couple of years when, at the young age of 19, he had the foresight to propose a new club should be formed to represent the town.
And in the summer of 1884, Nantwich FC was founded with young Billy not only playing as centre forward but also taking on the dual responsibilities of captain and secretary.
Featuring in the inaugural game at Chester Rovers, Billy went on to captain the side for the next six seasons.
After switching to a centre half role, he was a key member of the Nantwich side that reached the Cheshire Senior Cup Final in 1890, picking up a silver medal after defeat to Macclesfield.
Despite receiving offers from other clubs, Billy remained an amateur with his home town side and was a fixture in the playing line-up until March 1892 when he sadly broke his leg in a friendly match against Crewe Alexandra Hornets.
A fine header of the ball, he was a popular player but the severity of the injury forced his retirement from the game.
Like most players of the time, he was not insured so the club granted him a benefit match – with over 3,000 turning up at Crewe Alexandra in April 1892.
Billy went on to serve the club as treasurer, secretary (again) and chairman and was a well respected referee as well as being an accomplished batter for Nantwich Cricket Club, whom he captained.
Employed in the wholesale cutting trade, Billy earned promotion to the position of foreman of Mr G.K.Brown’s wholesale clothing factories in Nantwich.
Sadly, the founder of Nantwich FC died at the young age of just 37 after contracting pneumonia.
Born: Nantwich, 31 October 1864. Died: Nantwich, 3 January 1902.
Recent Comments