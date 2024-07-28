24 mins ago
Bentley Motors marks milestone in new Design Centre

in Business July 28, 2024
Bentley Motors topping out of new Design Centre

Bentley Motors in Crewe has marked a milestone in the construction of its new Design Centre with a topping out ceremony.

It follows the completion of the building’s structural phase at the company’s South Cheshire base on Pyms Lane.

Bentley’s new Chairman and CEO Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser attended along with Andreas Lehe and Dr Matthias Rabe, board members for manufacturing and R&D.

The new Design Centre, which will be completed next year, converts one of Bentley’s most historic buildings on site, the famous “Front of House”.

Dating back to 1939 and the origins of Bentley Motors in Crewe, the building has hosted celebrated visitors including Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The new space will double the size of the previous Design Centre and be home to around 50 designers, covering exterior, interior and colour and trim.

Topping Out - 6 - Future state rear view (1)
Future Design Centre – rear view

Dr Rabe said: “We are currently in the middle of a design revolution that will help define a new chapter for Bentley design, as part of our Beyond100 transformational journey.

“Therefore building an innovative, creative environment for our designers to drive the development of future BEV models and more extraordinary products is key to our aim of becoming the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.”

Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy will see the company reinvent its entire range to support a fully electrified future.

This expansion is part of Bentley’s £2.5 billion investment programme in future products and the Pyms Lane factory.

Andreas Lehe, added: “Modernising our site not only gives a clear commitment to a long-term future in Crewe.

“It also shows our ambition that to continue to invest in state-of-the-art buildings will help establish a benchmark position in truly digital, innovative, highly-flexible luxury car development and manufacture.”

Bentley Motors topping out of new Design Centre
Bentley Motors topping out of new Design Centre
