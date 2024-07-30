“A gathering of strangers” quilt on display at Nantwich Museum

Nantwich Museum is showcasing a new quilt made by Jan Aldersay of local textile group ‘Connected Threads’ which has been donated to the museum.

Making of the quilt was inspired by the Art Fund podcast “Meet Me At The Museum”, as well as her personal visits to vmuseums and galleries over many years.

The quilt depicts the phrase “a gathering of strangers”.

This comes from the neon piece of artwork by Nathan Coley which is the welcoming sign to be found on the roof of “The Whitworth” in Manchester.

The characters portrayed on the quilt include Jan’s husband, a couple of her friends, and others who were and still are complete strangers.

The aim of museums is to inform, educate, inspire and open up dialogues on many themes.

The artist also sees it as wonderful thing that no matter what your age, who you are, where you live or what you do, museums are safe and welcoming places to share experiences either alone, with friends or strangers.

The quilt can be seen at Nantwich Museum during opening hours.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.