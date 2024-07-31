Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution backs Crewe Alexandra FC

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has renewed its sponsorship with Crewe Alexandra for the third-consecutive season.
The company will hold the naming rights for Crewe’s prestigious main stand at the Mornflake Stadium with a capacity of 6,800.
And to mark the deal, more than 200 schoolchildren from 10 schools in the local area have been working inside The Boughey Stand on an art project to give it a fresh look.
A series of murals have been created as the Northern Mural Co gave instructions and guidance as they sprayed the walls under The Boughey Stand.
Artists completed the designs with vibrant characters like club mascot Gresty the Lion.
The initiative, funded by Boughey and led by Crewe Alexandra in the Community, was a success with eight new murals ready for the first game in August.
The new-look concourse has added a much-needed splash of colour and will enrich the experience for supporters.
Ray Walker, the Crewe Alexandra in the Community Manager, said: “It was great to see smiles on the faces of the children as they got stuck into the spray painting.
“They can feel proud of the job they have done.
“They grew in confidence under the guidance of the artists from Northern Mural Co and I’m sure Alex supporters will agree it has transformed the concourse under The Boughey Stand.”
Boughey MD Angela Carus said: “The club’s community team have done a fantastic job with the murals.
“We have worked with Crewe to improve the Boughey stand over the past three years and by adding the art, it really brings together the stand and I hope the fans love them as much as we do.
“The club had a momentous season on the pitch last year so we hope Lee Bell and the team can go one step further this year.
“We’re wishing them all the best of luck for the new campaign.”
Crewe Alex chairman Charles Grant added: “Boughey are valued supporters of our football club, and it was fantastic to see the artwork that was produced by this project.
“Hopefully, this visit will inspire some of the youngsters to become fans of the future.
“I’m sure their murals will make a great impression on existing supporters when the action starts again.”
