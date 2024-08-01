Stapeley Grange Cattery braced for RSPCA’s busiest summer

Staff at Stapeley Grange Cattery in Nantwich are braced for one of their busiest periods caring for, rehabilitating and rehoming animals.

New figures show that August 1 is the charity’s busiest summer day.

Last year, the charity’s frontline rescue teams dealt with more animal welfare incidents on August 1 than any other day over the summer months.

In total, RSPCA officers dealt with 1,171 incidents on that day alone, last year – the most of any day in July, August or September.

These incidents include giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals – and also responding to cruelty reports – which have already been on the rise this year.

In the first six months of this year, the RSPCA took 44,879 cruelty reports to its emergency line – up more than 2% on the same timeframe last year.

The charity has launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ campaign to support its animal welfare work.

Over the summer, they receive a report of cruelty every five minutes, and its rescue teams deal with tens of thousands of incidents.

Glenn Mayoll, RSPCA Operations Manager, said: “We receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year – and that not only means our officers are very busy, but this puts even more pressure on our animal centres too.

“Our centres specialise in the rehabilitation and rehoming of animals who’ve so often escaped difficult situations, including cruelty and neglect.

“They need the public’s support to keep doing their amazing work now more than ever.

“That’s why we’ve launched the RSPCA No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal in our 200th anniversary year – because we need to take action together to help animals.

“It’s the responsibility of us all to show kindness and compassion to all animals; everyone for every kind.”

Pets at RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery, on London Road, looking for a new forever home include Fred and Daphne who came into RSPCA the cattery in May as frightened strays.

Three-year-old black and white Daphne has grown in confidence and will now come up to staff for her breakfast.

Tabby and white Fred, also around three, is finding it harder to learn to trust and spends most of his time hiding in his igloo bed.

It’s not known if the cats are related, but they get along well and they will need to be rehomed together.

Both have been neutered and vaccinated and will need an adult-only, pet-free home with a quiet room to help them settle into their new environment.

Glenn added: “Rehoming a pet is incredibly rewarding and can also be the most cost effective way to acquire a new family member too!

“With calls to our emergency line on the rise, it’s likely to be another really busy time for our centres.

“But those looking to add a pet to their family can help relieve the pressure by choosing to adopt, rather than shop – giving a pet a second chance, and freeing up space for more animals in need at RSPCA centres.

“There’s countless pets who’ve rescued situations of cruelty and mistreatment on the RSPCA’s dedicated Find a Pet website – all deserving of a forever home and happiness.

“But for those not looking to adopt, supporting the RSPCA’s summer cruelty appeal is another great way to help these animals.

“As animal abuse reaches its awful peak this summer, and our centres work even harder for these amazing animals, our supporters can help make a difference.”

More information on the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal can be found on the charity’s website.