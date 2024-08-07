Nantwich Town Women beat Airbus in pre-season friendly

Nantwich Town Women beat Airbus UK Broughton 4-0 in a pre-season friendly match at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
The Dabbers goal scorers were Jade Buckley-Ratcliff, Poppy Smith, Grace Duckworth, and Natalie Walker.
The goal from Jade came after just 28 seconds, which sets a new record as the team’s quickest ever goal scored.
The Dabbers squad included summer defensive signings Beth Davies and Teagan Sorokan as well as four players from the new open age development team.
A representative from Nantwich Town FC Women said: “It was a great start to the pre-season for the team.
“Thank you to Airbus FC UK Broughton FC Women for coming down to the Swansway, we wish you all the best in your season ahead.”
Nantwich Town Women’s remaining pre-season fixtures are Sunday 11th August (home, Hanley Town), Sunday 18th August (home, Congleton), Sunday 25th August (home, Llangefni).
The club are looking for quality players to strengthen their first team.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town FC Women visit their Facebook page.
Nantwich Town FC Women are also on the lookout for sponsors for the new season, which starts on September 8, 2024.
The Dabbers women play in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League and will also be involved in both the FA Cup and the Cheshire FA Challenge Cup competitions.
Sponsorship packages include:
– player sponsorship – £275 offers free entry to women’s home games, social media and website promotion, and a matchday home game sponsor)
– Match ball & mascot – £150 includes x5 tickets with the opportunity to walk out as a team mascot, present an award to the Player of the match at full-time, plus a match ball.
– Coaches kit pack – £500 includes logo on all first & development squad coaches kits, and social media and website promotion.
For more information, contact Richard Embley on 07881 823773 or email [email protected]
(images by Peter Robinson)
