South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce is searching for the best people and businesses of 2024 ahead of a glittering awards ceremony at Crewe Hall.

The Chamber Business Awards, now in their 27th year, offer businesses a chance to gain major recognition at the event.

The awards will take place on November 8 and will celebrate the enterprise, achievement and innovation of businesses of all sizes.

They will range from new start-ups to most established names, while honouring those who give back to the South Cheshire community.

There has been keen interest from local businesses and organisations looking to support the evening with Assurant, Bentley, Cheshire College, Cheshire Connect, Construction Linx, Hibberts LLP, KPI Recruiting, Nantwich Town Football Club, Reaseheath College and University Centre, Rhino Safety and WR Partners onboard.

Awards will be handed out in 10 different categories – Ambassador of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Business of the Year 25 plus employees, Business of the Year (under 25 employees), Contribution to the Community, Employer of the Year, Excellence in Collaboration, Excellence in Customer Service, International Trader of the Year and Start-Up Business of the Year.

Awards and their sponsors are:

Ambassador of the Year: Nantwich Town Football Club

Apprentice of the Year: Reaseheath College and University Centre

Business of the Year (25 plus) Employees: Cheshire College South & West

Business of the Year (Under 25 Employees): Hibberts LLP

Contribution to the Community: Bentley Motors, supported by Cheshire Connect

Employer of the Year: Assurant

Excellence in Collaboration: Construction Linx

Excellence in Customer Service: KPI Recruiting

Start-Up Business of the Year: Rhino Safety

International Trader of the Year: WR Partners

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “The awards give us an opportunity to showcase the excellent range of businesses and array of talented individuals we have in South Cheshire.

“Our aim is to ensure those businesses who deserve high praise receive it and inspire others to go on and achieve great things.

“It’s quite something that the awards are now in their 27th year.

“They are a boost not only to winners but in many cases their employees also and the Chamber takes great pride in spreading this joy across our business community.”

The awards will be staged in Crewe Hall’s Events Centre where many winners have stepped into the spotlight to the cheers of a sell-out audience.

Chamber events and marketing coordinator Dominic Hibbert said: “We are delighted to return to Crewe Hall with our flagship event after a gap of several years including the pandemic period.

“It’s a beautiful venue adding grandeur to what is always a memorable evening.

“Once again we will celebrate the hard work and achievements of those in our South Cheshire business community.

“More information will be available in coming weeks on sponsors and opportunities to become part of this special evening.”

Free to enter, the awards are recognised as one of the region’s most prestigious business events held every November.

Entries are now open. Closing date is Friday, September 20 at 5pm.

For more information go to sccci.co.uk