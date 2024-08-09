Man charged with racial harassment after Nantwich incident

A man from Shavington has been charged with racially aggravated harassment following an incident in Nantwich, Cheshire Police said.

He is among four people who have been charged this week in relation to the national disorder and violence impacting all corners of the UK.

While there have been no incidents of violent disorder in Cheshire, the force has made several arrests for hate crime and inciting hatred.

Among those four charged is Nigel Dodd, aged 65, of Cameron Avenue, Shavington.

Dodd is charged with racially aggravated harassment with intent to cause alarm or distress, following an incident in Nantwich on Wednesday (August 7).

He is due to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 9 August).

Others charged are:

– Joshua Sigley, 24, of St Chads Fields, Winsford, charged with possession of an offensive weapon and three counts of arson, following incidents in Winsford on Sunday 4 August, due to appear at Chester Magistrates today.

– Daniel Billing, 45, of Plumtree Avenue, Warrington, charged with using threatening and abusive language and possession of a class B drug (cannabis), following an incident in Warrington on Wednesday. He will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday September 4.

– Zoe Houghton, 35, of St Marks Road, Chester, charged with using threatening and abusive language, and two counts of misuse of the 999 service, following incidents in Chester on Wednesday. She appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 8.

Cheshire Police Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: “Today and as we head into the weekend we will continue to have additional patrols out across the county to provide reassurance to residents.

“You might also see officers from other police forces – there’s no need to worry, this is part of the national response to the ongoing disorder nationally.

“There’s also nothing to suggest serious disorder is currently planned in our county and we’ll continue to monitor social media for that.

“Don’t panic with regards to rumours you might see or worry about contacting us to let us know – if you can see it, we’ll already have seen it, will risk assess it and if needed, act upon it.

“We’d also ask that you don’t share any malicious or inaccurate information that you might see. These messages have only been posted to create fear, hate and disorder in our communities.

“As we move forward, we will continue to have extensive resources in place to keep our communities safe and ensure that swift and robust action is taken against all those who are found to have broken the law.”