Dogs in horror attack on 18 calves at Nantwich farm

A Nantwich farmer has spoken of his heartbreak after “loose” dogs savaged 18 of his calves in their pen.

Phil Latham made the horrific discovery on Friday night (August 9) at his farm in Chorley.

A member of staff was doing a routine check of the animals at about 7pm.

It’s believed two dogs – a Rottweiler and Rhodesian Ridgeback – were roaming the area off their leads at the time of the attack

Mr Latham told the Farmers Guardian: “It makes me beyond mad to know how long it took to do so much damage.

“The calves must have been traumatised for hours.

“It took four police officers, two vets and three of us from the farm to treat them for puncture wounds and tears.”

Cheshire Police are investigating the attack.

“The calves had deep wounds up to your knuckles, right into the muscle,” Mr Latham added.

“The poor things must have suffered incredibly.

“Our vet said it is the worst dog attack she has ever seen.

“We were treating their injuries for over three hours.”

Mr Latham, who also runs the Kelsall Hill Equestrian Centre, believes the same dogs were responsible for another attack on eight of his calves about two years ago.

He added: “How bad does it have to be before dogs are destroyed?

“Our vet has swabbed the calves and I want the dogs DNA tested so we can get definitive proof those dogs attacked my calves.”

Mr Latham said they can identify the culprits, but added: “I’m genuinely not sure there will be any consequences. We are now going through the ‘normal’ procedure of getting statements, no timescales, it’s a process.

“I should have just shot the dogs but I prioritised the calves welfare first, my mistake.”

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7pm on Friday 9 August police were called to reports that a dog had attacked a number of cattle at a farm on Fir Tree Lane, near Nantwich.

“A short time later, at 7.23pm, police were called to reports or a second incident also at a premises in the Fir Tree Lane area.

“Officers attended and found approximately 10 calves halves had been injured.

“The owner of the dogs has been identified and spoken to by officers, they will be dealt with by officers over the coming weeks.”

