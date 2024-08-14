Nantwich Town Women beat Hanley Town 7-1 in a pre-season friendly match at the Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
The Dabbers goal scorers were Amanda Fallon with a fine hat-trick, and other goals from Kitty Yin Tsui, Amy McDermott, Poppy Smith and Libby Bulkeley.
The game also marked home debuts for Fallon, McDermott and Bridie Harding.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town FC Women, said: “It was the best team performance I can remember.
“You could see how we’re asking them to play in training over the past six weeks and it’s so rewarding to see it play out on the pitch.
“I think the scoreline, whilst it shows domination, we still have another gear to get to, we have to start taking the first chance we get, the second and so on.
“At the moment, in each of our games, we’re creating multiple clear-cut chances which stands us in good stead.
“The group’s really coming together nicely. We’ve recruited exceptionally well, the players from last season have raised their level too.
“There’s a better balance in terms of experience and youngsters now throughout the squad of players and that’s creating healthy competition which is important.”
The Dabbers Women’s remaining pre-season fixtures are Sunday 18th August at home to Congleton and Sunday 25th August at home to Llangefni.
For more information relating to Nantwich Town FC Women visit their Facebook page here.
(images courtesy of Peter Robinson)
Recent Comments