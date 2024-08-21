UX/UI design beginner guide: How to make an App users will love

The Internet of the early 2000s is a perfect illustration of why we should love modern UX design.

Remember those fancy animations, sidebars overflowing with buttons, and GIFs?

That’s what the Internet would still look like if UX design had never evolved to its current state.

In this article, we’ll explore what UI UX services are. We’ll also talk about how to choose a UI UX design agency.

Is There a Difference Between UI and UX?

User interface and user experience design are often mentioned together. However, they are distinct concepts.

UX Design and UI Design are often intertwined, but they have distinct focuses and goals that contribute to the overall user experience.

● UX Design creates a seamless and enjoyable journey for the user, from start to finish. A UX designer might focus on designing a clear path to purchase on an e-commerce website, ensuring that each step of the process is logical and user-friendly.

● UI Design makes the interface not only visually appealing but also easy to use. UI designers specialize in visual design, typography, and color theory, bringing together these elements to create interfaces that attract users and make interaction effortless. It might include choosing the right fonts, buttons, and color schemes for a website or app, ensuring that the design is cohesive and visually engaging.

Together, UX and UI design work in harmony to create products that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience.

What Do UX Designers Do?

UX designers focus on the user’s perspective within the design:

Research. UX designers analyse the users’ needs and behaviours. They collect data from user interviews and usability testing.

Design. Once they have the data, they start sketching out ideas. These concepts are called prototypes. Usually, they come in the form of low-fidelity wireframes or high-fidelity mock-ups.

Testing and iteration. The prototypes are then tested with real users. This feedback loop helps UX designers improve the concepts.

Collaboration. UX designers collaborate closely with UI designers and developers throughout the design process.

UX Design for Website vs. Mobile

UX designers work on many projects. Most often, they work with desktop and mobile versions of websites.

Let’s see a detailed breakdown of key principles:

When designing for both websites and mobile platforms, UX designers must consider the unique characteristics and challenges of each medium.

For website UX design, the larger screen size and multiple input methods such as a mouse and keyboard offer a broader canvas for interaction.

This allows designers to work with more complex layouts. Mobile UX design, however, presents a different set of challenges due to the smaller screen size and the need for interaction through touchscreens.

Loading speed is less critical on the Web, as users are connected to Wi-Fi.

But it becomes absolutely crucial on mobile, as users often rely on cellular data, making fast page loads essential for maintaining engagement.

By understanding these differences, UX designers can create tailored experiences that make the most of each platform’s strengths.

What Do UI Designers Do?

UI designers design the screens and interfaces on websites, mobile apps, and software.

They take the UX designer’s blueprint and turn it into a functional interface.

Understanding the brief. They start by getting a clear understanding of the project goals and target audience.

Design and iteration. Then UI designers create mock-ups that translate into an interactive interface. This involves choosing fonts, layouts, and other UI elements.

Creating a style guide. A UI design agency establishes a design system or style guide to ensure consistency across all screens. This means that the color palette and typography should look the same on every screen.

Collaboration. UI designers collaborate closely with the UX team and developers. Thus ensuring a cohesive final product.

Website vs. Mobile UI Design

While both website and mobile UI design aim to create visually appealing interfaces, there are key considerations to optimize the experience for each platform.

Focus on User Interaction

Website UI. Websites offer more flexibility in layout due to larger screens. You can utilize grids, white space, and various UI elements like buttons, text boxes, and dropdowns.

Mobile UI. Mobile interfaces prioritize a minimalist approach due to limited screen space. Focus on clear icons, intuitive touch targets, and a simplified layout for one-handed navigation.

Visual Design Considerations

Website UI. Websites can leverage a wider range of visual elements, like high-resolution images, complex colour schemes, and various fonts.

Mobile UI. Mobile UI design needs to be optimized for readability on smaller screens. Use larger fonts, simpler colour palettes, and consider compression for images.

How to Choose a UX/UI Design Company That Delivers

Your choice of a UI/UX agency affects the final look of a digital product.

Let’s look at the key criteria to consider.

The Bottom Line

When selecting an agency for UI/UX services, there are several key criteria to consider to ensure they are the right fit for your project.

First, look at the company’s experience and the portfolio to assess the quality and diversity of their past work.

Client testimonials are also an important factor when choosing a project: clients provide valuable feedback on the agency’s ability to deliver and collaborate effectively.

Effective communication is key to a successful partnership.

Questions like, “How will we communicate during the project?” and “Who will be our primary point of contact?” will help you assess their communications strategy.

Timeframe is another important factor, especially if you have strict deadlines. You will need to confirm the agency’s ability to deliver on time.

Finally, consider the agency’s post-launch support. Find out about their support services by asking questions like, “How do you provide support after launch?” and “Is there an additional fee for this service?”

There’s certainly a reason why businesses contact reliable UI/UX design agencies to create a good design.

Prioritize UI UX service design to create products that really make money for your business!

(Image licence free by Unsplash)