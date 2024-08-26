Cheshire Wildlife Trust unveil 2025 calendar competition winners

Cheshire Wildlife Trust has unveiled the 12 winners of their 2025 calendar competition.

The competition saw budding photographers submit their photos of wildlife and wild places to be featured in the calendar.

The Trust received more than 360 images from across Cheshire, Halton, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Warrington, and Wirral.

Award-winning wildlife photographer Ben Hall reviewed the entries and selected 12 winners and 12 runners up, which will all feature in the 2025 calendar.

He also picked an overall winner – the “short-eared owl at Port Sunlight” (pictured) taken by Peter Tarpey.

The calendar is now available to pre-order for £10.

Money raised will help the recovery of nature in Cheshire. To buy the calendar visit

www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/shop

Rachel Bradshaw, Digital Content Officer for Cheshire Wildlife Trust, who helped judge the entries with Ben, said: “As a photographer myself, it’s always so exciting to see what people have captured and the beauty and variety nature in Cheshire has to offer.

“This year’s entries are some of the best we’ve ever had!

“Our 2025 calendar features atmospheric landscapes, fabulous fungi and some iconic Cheshire species, like our winning photo which is a stunning shot of a short-eared owl in flight.

“We’d like to say a huge congratulations to our winning photographers and runners up!”

A full list of winners and runners up can be found on the Cheshire Wildlife Trust website.

You can also see all the photos featured in the calendar at cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/shop