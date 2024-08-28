CEC to consult on evening and Sunday car parking charges

Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council are planning to introduce evening and Sunday parking charges across the borough.

The authority, facing a £100 million black hole in its budget, has opened a public consultation for the plan which will apply to most council-owned car parks across the borough.

The consultation will run until 9 October 2024.

It is proposing to extend charges at its car parks to 10pm (from 6pm currently) and to charge on Sundays.

The proposed Sunday tariffs would be in line with the rates for the rest of the week.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “All our car parks need maintenance, management, and enforcement and the financial impact of this doesn’t pause after a certain time or on Sundays.

“The related costs are significant and continue to rise.

“As a council, we are facing huge financial challenges – with a forecast funding gap of £100m over the next four years.

“The proposals we are now consulting on will help to reduce some of that financial burden.

“It could potentially provide up to £2m over the next four years to support other council services, such as highways maintenance, bus services and active travel schemes.

“Therefore, we cannot ignore this option, and so are consulting on the idea.”

The consultation follows approval given by the council’s highways and transport committee in January this year.

A final decision on evening and Sunday charging will be subject to the outcome of the consultation.

CEC says all representations will be considered.

To respond to the consultation, email [email protected] and use ‘Variation 12’ as the email subject header.

A parking review for all towns across Cheshire East including Nantwich was completed in 2023.

You can read the review for Nantwich here.