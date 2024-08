A man has been charged with drink driving following a road accident in Audlem.

Nantwich Police say the incident happened at 10.49pm on Monday (August 26) and involved two cars on Woore Road in Audlem.

Officers attended and the driver of a red Mini One was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Paul Rowe, 60, of Shropshire, has since been charged with drink driving.

He has been bailed to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 24 September.