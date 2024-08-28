3 hours ago
Nantwich reach regional finals of “Walking Football” FA Cup

in Football / Sport August 28, 2024
Nantwich Walking Football men reach FA Cup regional finals

Nantwich Walking Football club were among teams to take part in the first Walking Football FA CUP to be held in Cheshire.

The tournament, which helped raise funds for local charity the Joshua Tree, saw a number of teams playing each other in a round robin style event.

In Nantwich’s first game against Northwich, they secured a 1-0 victory when Steve Atkinson made a measured pass to Kieran Scully, who fired the ball into the top right corner.

In the second game against Winsford, four running fouls meant a penalty under the rules, and Nantwich were guilty as charged. Winsford scored from the spot to win 1-0.

Nantwich drew 0-0 with Altrincham and then with Northwich, before drawing 1-1 with Winsford thanks to captain Paul Chiddicks’ equaliser.

The Dabbers then secured passage to the regional finals in September when Atkinson grabbed the winner in the final game against Altrincham.

Nantwich team manager Robbie Lambert said: “I’m absolutely over the moon! But it was massively deserved.”
Nantwich WFC FA Cup Cheshire round

