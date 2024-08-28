Ways to ensure front of your home is always up to high standard

The face of your house is what you show to those who come visiting.

Just as a smile may greet a friend, a maintained exterior positively impacts the surroundings and increases the value of a property.

The best part about keeping your home in great shape is that it does not require anything extravagant; rather, maintaining some simple good practices can significantly boost your curb appeal.

Making Sense of Grass

A beautiful garden starts with a healthy lawn. Regularly cutting grass keeps it at its recommended height and inhibits weed growth.

Sharpen blades frequently on the mower for clean cuts and edge walkways so they look polished.

Deep, infrequent watering allows plants to establish healthier root systems, while dethatching occasionally helps to ward off thatch, which may choke the grass.

Turning Beasts into Beauties

Nobody likes walking through an overcrowded entrance area.

Do not allow leaves, toys, or garden tools to pile up on the porch or pathways.

Keep extra shoes and gardening supplies in the right places for organization purposes only.

Additionally, put an appropriate doormat outside so that it represents your personality even before guests enter.

The Moorings (and Driveway) Must Be Preserved

Cracks in driveways or sidewalks mar the overall appearance of one’s home.

For minor cracks, use some patching compound specifically meant for outdoor purposes.

Larger cracks or other surfaces will need professional repair service providers to correct them immediately whenever they occur.

To brighten up your entire frontage, pressure wash the driveway and walkway to remove dirt and grime accumulated over the years.

As you know, heavy rain can cause potholes to appear like magic on your driveway, but why is there no concrete solution?

Some quick alternatives include products that can be purchased from seton.co.uk, such as Instarmac Instant Pothole Repair, which can be used for both small and large potholes.

It is a versatile product that enables you to rectify minor driveway faults with ease.

A Green Thumb Masterpiece

Exterior spaces come alive when you add some greenery to them. For instance, have windowsill boxes and pots of blossoming flowers next to your entryway.

This also adds depth and texture to the outdoor space. Go for indigenous plants in your locality because they require less care.

For a touch of colour, hook hanging baskets on your porch or balcony railings. Don’t forget to adjust watering times to suit winter or summer climates.

Shedding Some Light on the Matter

The right lighting helps define how your house looks at night.

Put attractive light stands near entrances and pathways people frequently walk through at home.

Use lamps that detect movements during night hours for security reasons as well.

Always keep these fixtures clean so that they produce maximum light when switched on in darkness, unlike those fairy lights that are entwined around the veranda rails or side walls covered with climbing plants, which illuminate evenings with enchantment, especially when solar-powered lights are used instead of electrical ones, thus conserving energy and cutting down on electricity bills.

In addition, garden accent lighting can highlight beautiful foliage and create soothing moods.

Ensure that your light fittings match the style of architecture of your residence for harmony in terms of appearance.

Finally, consider having dimmable lamps to create different atmospheres based on the occasion, such as happy moments.