Five people were injured after two cars were in a collision in Tarporley.

The incident happened on Nantwich Road at around 4.40pm yesterday (August 30).

Fire crews from Winsford and Chester were called to the scene and made both vehicles safe using a thermal imaging camera and a gas detector.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “All occupants were able to remove themselves from their vehicles.

“Five casualties were treated by North West Ambulance Service on scene.”