Body found in search for missing Nantwich teenager

Police search teams have found a body this evening in their search for missing Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans.

They have confirmed a body was found at around 5.15pm today.

It has not been formally identified but police say they believe it is that of 16-year-old Jonty.

Officers and search and rescue teams have been scouring areas in and around the River Weaver, Nantwich Lake, and the weir near Mill Island.

Jonty, from Baddington, went missing on Friday night around 11pm, and his bag was found on Mill Island on Saturday morning.

Friends and family also joined the search today.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 5.13pm on Sunday 1 September, police searching the River Weaver near Riverside, Nantwich, as part of enquiries into the report of a missing teenager, sadly found a body.

“While formal ID has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of the 16-year-old boy who has been missing since 30 August from the Nantwich area.

“Next of kin have been informed.”