Body found in search for missing Nantwich teenager

in Human Interest / Incident / News September 1, 2024
Jonty Evans missing - body found

Police search teams have found a body this evening in their search for missing Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans.

They have confirmed a body was found at around 5.15pm today.

It has not been formally identified but police say they believe it is that of 16-year-old Jonty.

Officers and search and rescue teams have been scouring areas in and around the River Weaver, Nantwich Lake, and the weir near Mill Island.

Jonty, from Baddington, went missing on Friday night around 11pm, and his bag was found on Mill Island on Saturday morning.

Friends and family also joined the search today.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 5.13pm on Sunday 1 September, police searching the River Weaver near Riverside, Nantwich, as part of enquiries into the report of a missing teenager, sadly found a body.

“While formal ID has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of the 16-year-old boy who has been missing since 30 August from the Nantwich area.

“Next of kin have been informed.”

9 Comments

  1. David Owen says:
    September 1, 2024 at 10:29 pm

    Very sad news.
    A young man with his life in front of him to die in tragic circumstances.
    Sincere condolences to his family and friends

    Reply
  2. Walter Pomeroy says:
    September 1, 2024 at 10:28 pm

    Deepest Condolences to Jontys Family at this terrible news. RIP Jonty

    Reply
  3. Barbara halm says:
    September 1, 2024 at 10:20 pm

    Deepest sympathies ❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  4. Cynical Syd says:
    September 1, 2024 at 10:15 pm

    Thoughts and prayers are with the family.

    Reply
  5. Stephanie Nocetti says:
    September 1, 2024 at 10:04 pm

    Absolutely heart broken 💔. My sincere condolences to his family.

    Reply
  6. Peter Stockdale says:
    September 1, 2024 at 10:00 pm

    RIP -Jonty.

    Reply
  7. Ruth says:
    September 1, 2024 at 9:53 pm

    I am so very sorry. My thoughts are with parents, family and friends.

    Reply
  8. Ruth says:
    September 1, 2024 at 9:48 pm

    So very sad poor young boy condolences to his family cant imagine what its like 🙏🙏🙏❤️

    Reply
  9. Beverley dykes says:
    September 1, 2024 at 9:41 pm

    So sorry to hear thinking of the family

    Reply

