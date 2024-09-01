Police and river teams scan Weaver in search for missing teen

Police and search and rescue teams have been scouring the River Weaver and surrounding area in search for missing Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans.

The 16-year-old, from Baddington, has not been seen or heard from since Friday night around 11pm.

Cheshire Police officers and the Cheshire Rescue Service teams are currently in the Mill Island area.

They are using drones and teams on the water and around the river, with thermal imaging deployed.

Several members of Cheshire Search and Rescue have split the search area into “sectors”.

Additional members and officers arrived later to assist the search.

And numerous members of the public also met on the island to offer help in the search.

A Facebook group “Search for Jonty” has been set up for people to join and provide and share any information they can.

Jonty Evans was last seen in the Mill Island area of Nantwich between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Friday August 30.

He is described as white, around 5’9″ tall, of slim build, with mousy brown curtain-style hair.

Family say a bag thought to belong to Jonty was found on Saturday morning on Mill Island.

Inspector Ashy Sayer, of Congleton LPU, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jonty’s welfare and would urge anyone who sees him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to please contact police.

“I would also like to appeal to Jonty directly to please contact us and to let us know that you are safe and well as your family are worried about you.”

Anyone with any information in relation to Jonty’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website or call 101, quoting IML-1907900.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.