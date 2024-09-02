Nantwich Town Women boss reflects on two years at helm

The manager of Nantwich Town Women has marked two years in charge as their 2024-25 season opener looms.
Dan Mellor said he was very optimistic for the future as he has seen the women’s side progress.
Since taking charge in the summer of 2022, there has been a period of significant growth for the team.
Dan said: “I’m really excited to be entering into my third season with the team.
“We’ve worked incredibly hard over the summer on recruitment and developing a style of play that suits the players whilst maintaining being exciting to watch.
“I still feel incredibly proud to lead the team and am sure with the coaching staff around me we can have a successful season ahead of us.
“Pre-season has shown we’re onto something promising with some really good performances as a team but it will need a lot more work on the training ground as the season progresses but the girls are well up for the challenge.
“We’ve added some really quality players and they’ve integrated exceptionally well.
“We’ve been able to hold onto all of the players who we’ve wanted to hold on to and they themselves have gone up a level and it’s been really pleasing to see.”
The team showed again yesterday (September 1) how much they have progressed by reaching the second round in the FA Cup.
They thumped Fleetwood Town 4-1 at home, with goals from Heywood, Fallon, Harding and Bulkeley.
It’s the first team the side has reached the cup second qualifying round.
They are now gearing up for the start of the new Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League, which kicks off later this month.
Last season was their most successful yet, recording their first-ever Cup Final and a top four league finish.
Nantwich Town FC Women offers a friendly atmosphere, full club support, FA qualified coaches, Swansway Stadium 3G pitch, excellent fan base and a family & community ethos.
They are always on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team and development team.
For further information visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(Pics and words by Jonathan White)
