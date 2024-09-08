Nantwich Town win at Bishop Auckland in FA Trophy

Nantwich Town made it through to the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 win over Bishop Auckland.
The hosts almost took the lead in the second minute when Louis Johnson let fly which was saved well by Ben Garratt tipping it around the post.
Nantwich then took the lead in the 13th minute.
Kai Evans, returning to the side after injury, played a ball across the face of the defence and Tom Pratt took it in his stride and pulled his shot into the far corner of the net.
Another effort from Pratt might have made it 2-0 but it was saved comfortably.
It came from a mistake at the back and Pratt had room to run in and maybe shoot closer to goal.
The Bishops looked nervy at the back all day but were able to build back into the game.
The equaliser came from a Bishop Auckland set piece.
A corner was whipped in but not cleared, and it was an inventive and clever finish high in to the net by Jerome Greaves.
Their tails were up and Dean Briggs curled over the bar as they looked to take advantage of their momentum.
Garratt was forced into action again by Joe Bartliff as his effort was pushed away.
Just before the break, Callum Saunders had an opening in the box but it was good defending to get something on it and make the save easier for Catterick.
In the second half, both sides traded attempts, one whipped wide of the far post by the Bishops and one from Pratt bringing another save from Catterick.
The Dabbers retook the lead just before the hour mark.
It was Evans again who was instrumental in the goal, clipping his cross to the far post where Saunders volleyed in.
Saunders has looked sharp from the start of the season and had his second goal of the campaign.
A free kick by Bishop Auckland ought to have brought them level again but there was no one to get on the end of the ball.
The hosts built up a head of steam and sub Matty Tymon came close, seeing an effort cleared off the line as Nantwich began to drop deeper.
Tymon again was the man who had the equaliser on his foot on 88 minutes but slashed at the chance to the frustration of the home supporters.
Bishop Auckland had one last chance to take the tie to penalties but Nantwich bodies on the line made the difference, deflecting a shot to make the save for Garratt a little easier.
Dabbers boss Paul Carden (pictured) afterwards called the performance “a proper shift” to make it back to back wins for the first time this season.
