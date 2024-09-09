7 hours ago
Houses and businesses without water in Worleston

September 9, 2024
running tap water (pic by OSOP from Flickr)

Homes, business and a primary school in Worleston near Nantwich have been without water for 36 hours.

St Oswald’s C of E Primary was forced to close today because of the water problems in the area.

Residents say the problems began early on Sunday morning, it the lack of supply has also hit various businesses in the village.

United Utilities say the problems have been caused by a leak on Vyrnwy Aqueduct, near Oswestry, which brings supplies to areas of South and North Cheshire.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry that some customers in parts of Nantwich are experiencing poor water pressure or no water, this is due to a leak which has occurred on the Vyrnwy Aqueduct.

“While the repair of that leak is well underway, the supply of water to customers in parts of Congleton and Nantwich is being affected.

“We are doing all we can to try and get your service back to normal as soon as we can. We will continue to keep you updated.”

