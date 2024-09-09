Nantwich CC take league title race to the final weekend

Nantwich Cricket Club made sure the race for the Cheshire ECB Premier League title will go to the wire by comprehensively winning at Widnes.

The nine-wicket victory means the Dabbers keep the pressure on Hyde as the final weekend of the season looms.

After putting the home side into bat, Nantwich produced a consistent display with the ball, Mitchell Spencer and Phil Stockton taking three wickets apiece as Widnes were bowled out for 203.

The result was never in doubt as Ali Chughtai (84) continued his good form in an opening partnership of 165 with Ben Wright (78no).

Luke Robinson (30no) hit a six and four fours to help Wright complete the job.

With Hyde scrambling to a two-wicket win over Bowdon, the gap remains 10 points.

It means Nantwich have to hope the leaders slip up at either Chester Boughton Hall or at home to Grappenhall.

Nantwich would then need to win both of their games this weekend – at home to Toft and at home to Didsbury – to win the league.

Both of the matches at Whitehouse Lane, on Saturday and Sunday, start at 11.30am.

All support is welcome for what could be an exciting finale to the Cheshire County Cricket League season.

At Whitehouse Lane last Saturday, the 2nd team sealed promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking, thanks to a thumping win over Macclesfield.

Sam Cork’s 68 – which included four sixes – was the highlight of the Nantwich innings after they had been put into bat and finished on 236 all out.

That proved to be more than enough for the Dabbers as Freddy Woodfine collected his second consecutive five-wicket haul (5-25), wicketkeeper Jackson Bentley took a remarkable EIGHT catches and Macclesfield were dismissed for 78.

While the victory sealed their return to the top flight, Alan Chesters’ team will be looking to seal the Division One title when they travel to Cheadle Hulme and Heaton Mersey this weekend.

For the Saturday 3rds, Callum Pearson (39) top-scored but Endon CC chased down a target of 129 with two wickets to spare.

Rain saw the Sunday 3rd team’s game against Timperley cancelled but there was enough respite from the weather for Nantwich women’s 1st eleven to get back to winning ways at Stockport Georgians.

Having won the toss and elected to field, Nantwich dismissed the home side for 87, Bethan Hughes taking 4-22 and Bethan Robinson 3-23.

Nantwich had an early wobble in reply but Robinson (15no) and Morganne Prince (35no) saw the Dabbers home with six wickets and nine overs to spare.