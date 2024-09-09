Nantwich Youth Club wins £20,000 National Lottery boost

Nantwich’s revamped Youth and Community Centre (NYCC) has hit the jackpot.

The community hub has been awarded £20,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Over the last year the 1930s built Guy Harvey club, on Birchin Lane, has seen a complete transformation.

A volunteer team has spearheaded a complete refurbishment, bringing the club into the 21st century.

Hundreds of hours of volunteer time, business donations of materials and expertise and an injection of new ideas and energy, have seen the re-branded NYCC enter a new era.

It’s hoped the National Lottery Community Fund money will help employ dynamic and creative youth workers to run sessions and events for the town’s younger generation.

Nantwich Town Council Cllr Anna Burton has been leading the transformation.

She said: “Over the last year the community has really pulled out all the stops to create a venue which will provide a safe and attractive place for the town’s young people to get together, to get involved, to have fun and grow new skills.

“The National Lottery grant recognises all that hard work and will help us breathe life into this brilliant vibrant place.

“We are looking for someone with experience of working with young people, and in running activities and events that can attract and enthuse a new generation.

“This is an opportunity to make your mark on a brand-new operation, grow a new community and have a massive impact on the quality of life in this beautiful market town, today and into the future.”

Applications are now open for the position of paid youth workers at Nantwich Youth and Community Centre (NYCC).

Are you a youth worker or TA? Or do you have other relevant experience of working with young people? Can you engage with young people and put together a programme of activities that supports their interests, their health and well-being? Are you available on two evenings a week?

Advanced DBS checks required. Deadline for applications is midday Monday 23rd September 2024.

Read more at NYCC.UK or drop us a line [email protected]