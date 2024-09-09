South Cheshire National Trust Association meets in Nantwich

The South Cheshire National Trust Association will launch its new season with a meeting in Nantwich.

They will get together on Wednesday September 25 at 7.30pm at Nantwich Town’s stadium on Waterlode.

It will include a talk entitled “The Life and Crimes of Agatha Christie”.

There is free parking with tea and coffee available and the bar open.

The October meet will take place on Wednesday October 25, with a talk called “Grace Kelly – Perfect Princess or Amazing Actress”.

Acting chair of the group Steve Bartlett said: “This is a great time to be joining our Association.

“Membership is now open to anyone who shares an interest in all that we do.

“National Trust membership is no longer a condition of joining the group although we do think it is a great idea to do so.

“So whether you are an active or lapsed member or are discovering us for the first time do come and join us.”

Anyone interested should contact membership secretary Anne Pegg on 01270 569661 or email [email protected] for a membership pack.

The group stages a range of other activities including coach daytrips, an annual short-break holiday, regular lunch clubs, a quiz night, annual walk and more.

They fund-raise for local National Trust properties for specific projects such as garden seating, mobility aids, restoration work or even garden planting plans.