A two-vehicle collision on the busy A530 Middlewich Road in Nantwich closed the road until around 11.30am today.

The incident happened shortly before 10am close to the entrance with Alvaston Hall Hotel.

It involved an Iveco white box van and a grey Nissan X-trail.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “There were no reports of any serious injuries, and the scene was cleared by 11.30am.”