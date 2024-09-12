Police probing Jonty Evans death issue second appeal for CCTV

Police investigating the death of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans have issued another appeal for further information and CCTV footage.

Jonty, 16, was reported missing by his family on Saturday 31 August from the Nantwich area.

The teenager, from Baddington, was later found dead in the River Weaver near Riverside, Nantwich, on Sunday 1 September.

It emerged yesterday that two Crewe teenagers had been arrested on September 5 under suspicion of assault in connection with the investigation.

Officers’ inquiries to establish Jonty’s whereabouts in the hours prior to him entering the River Weaver remain ongoing.

As part of their investigation, they are asking anyone who may have been in the Waterlode area of Nantwich between 12.30am and 2.30am on Sunday 1 September and may have seen Jonty to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation into how Jonty entered the water remains ongoing and, as part of further enquiries, we are asking anyone who may have seen him in the Waterlode area of Nantwich between 12.30am and 2.30am on Sunday 1 September or has captured him on any CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage to please get in touch.

“As well as this, I would also like to ask anyone who has any information that may help officers in understanding the circumstances surrounding Jonty’s death to please come forward.”

Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell footage or any information relating to this incident can submit it to police directly via MIPP.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.