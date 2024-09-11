Two teenagers arrested over assault following death of Jonty Evans

Two teenagers have been arrested following the death of 16-year-old Jonty Evans in Nantwich.

The teenagers, from Crewe, were arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault (ABH).

Jonty, from Baddington, was found dead in the River Weaver in Nantwich on Sunday September 1.

He had been missing since late on Friday 30 August. His bag found on Mill Island on the morning of Saturday 31 August

Both arrested teenagers, aged 16, have since been released on conditional bail.

Cheshire Police is appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell footage or any information relating to this incident, to submit it directly.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers working to establish the movements of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans in the hours before his death have arrested two 16-year-olds from Crewe on suspicion of section 47 assault.

“The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on Thursday 5 September and have since been released on conditional bail.

“As part of their enquiries, officers are continuing to ask anyone with any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell footage or any information relating to this incident to submit it to police directly via MIPP.

“Alternatively, information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.”