5 hours ago
Teenagers not connected to Jonty Evans death, say police
7 hours ago
Pauline Quirke to open new Nantwich performing arts academy
8 hours ago
Hat-trick for Willaston football team backed by Mornflake
1 day ago
Police probing Jonty Evans death issue second appeal for CCTV
1 day ago
Fire crews battle farm blaze at Haughton near Bunbury
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cheshire East to sell off land for permanent travellers site

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics September 13, 2024
Coppenhall Moss site, Crewe (Google) - set for travellers site

Cheshire East Council is to sell off land it owns in Crewe so it can be used for a permanent residential Gypsy and Traveller site, writes Belinda Ryan.

The land at Coppenhall Moss was allocated in the council’s site allocations and development policies document (SADPD) for seven permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches.

Councillors this week decided to go ahead with a conditional sale of the site.

The need for adequate pitches was established through the Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment which identified a requirement for five to 10 transit pitches.

A transit site is currently being developed in Middlewich to meet this need – 32 permanent pitches for Gypsies and Travellers and five plots for travelling show people.

The Crewe site will still have to go through the usual planning processes once it is sold off.

Cheshire East head of housing Karen Carsberg told the economy and growth committee: “Undertaking a conditional sale [of the Coppenhall Moss land] would be the quickest route to development and would enable the council to determine the end use for the site without undertaking a resource-intensive procurement exercise or having to borrow capital funding to enable development.

“The sale of the site would demonstrate that the site is deliverable and reduce the risk of other sites being brought forward through the planning process which are not currently allocated sites.”

Cllr Janet Clowes (Wybunbury, Con) said, when the council is preparing local plans, Gypsy and Traveller sites always raise local interest.

She said: “I think it’s really important that, as we start delivering these sites, we are very clear about them, very clear about why they’re needed, and we do actually offer that respect and recognition of the need for these sites for this particular group of people.

“It’s really important that they are in the right place, that they are actually meeting the needs of the travelling community, but that where we do have sites available, that we do try and progress them as quickly as possible.”

Tags: , , ,

3 Comments

  1. brian silvester says:
    September 13, 2024 at 4:16 pm

    Councils should not be allowed to give planning permission on their own land.
    They are hardly going to refuse it are they?

    Reply
  2. Don Dabber says:
    September 13, 2024 at 11:23 am

    Kev read the article, its the cheapest option, I dare say anywhere is better than nowhere, its not as if they have a mortgage to pay, or they need to turn over soil themselves!

    Reply
  3. Kevin O'Reilly says:
    September 13, 2024 at 10:19 am

    “It’s really important that they are in the right place, that they are actually meeting the needs of the travelling community” So, this is close to the home of who wrote this garbage? It has no major road link, so why do3es it suit the needs of the travellers?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.