Hat-trick for Willaston football team backed by Mornflake

A children’s football team is celebrating a hat-trick after attracting triplets, Cheshire FA recognition and backing from Crewe Alexandra FC’s sponsor.
Cheshire Blades Pink Panthers, which formed just after the pandemic, is to step out in a new kit sponsored by breakfast firm Mornflake.
And this week the under 9s, based on the sports ground behind the Peacock pub in Willaston, Nantwich, progressed to play in competitive friendlies hosted by the Cheshire FA in Northwich.
They’ve also scored a first in attracting triplets Ava, Erica and Claudia Roberts to the club.
Coach Megan Farrall, 16, from Shavington said: “I’m so proud of how far we have come.
“Just two years ago, I was playing for the older Cheshire Blades Falcons and was asked to volunteer at some kick-about community sessions.
“The girls were really keen to play and have their own identity so I formed the Pink Panthers.
“It’s really taken off with friends and members of the same family joining, even a set of twins and triplets which makes things a little difficult for the referee!
“They are beyond excited at the thought of their new shirts arriving, especially bearing the name Mornflake which is so famous for sponsoring the Alex.
“Everyone knows this local company’s name and we are so grateful for the support.”
Cheshire Blades FC was founded in 1995 and is one of the largest independent junior football clubs in the North West.
Dad Paul Farrall added: “The club’s ethos is to provide more than a place for games of football.
“It builds confidence and creates friendships on and off the field.
“The Pink Panthers is an example of this and we are delighted to have Mornflake onboard.”
Mornflake, Crewe’s oldest company, began an alliance with its Gresty Road neighbours Crewe Alexandra FC in 2005 and remains the country’s longest-serving shirt sponsor.
James Lea, Mornflake managing director, said: “For years we have been proud shirt sponsors of Crewe Alexandra FC and our name is seen above the stadium.
“We feel it’s important just to get children out kicking a ball and being part of local groups where they can enjoy camaraderie and be part of something.
“It’s a pleasure to support Cheshire Blades Pink Panthers and wish them every future success.”
