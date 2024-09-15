LETTER: Is proposed rail line just HS2 under different name?

Dear Editor,

This proposal for a new rail line through Cheshire feels like an attempt to revive the failed and unwanted HS2 project under a different name.

Cheshire residents have already spent years opposing HS2, which was cancelled due to escalating costs, significant disruption, and a lack of meaningful benefits to local communities.

Now, this “alternative” is being presented with similar promises, raising concerns that it is more about pushing through a poorly considered project than addressing the actual needs of the region.

For starters, the report lacks clear costings, relying on vague promises of “private sector financing” while suggesting that local governments would cover the remaining expenses.

This seems like yet another uncosted plan, echoing the same unrealistic rhetoric seen with HS2.

Without a clear price tag, it’s difficult to take the proposal seriously.

The lack of detail raises questions about whether this is a carefully thought-out scheme or just another ill-conceived project being advanced without fully understanding the wider impact on the region.

For Cheshire East Council, the proposal seems to bring little benefit.

It would cause significant disruption to local communities without addressing the genuine transport needs of residents.

At best, this new line feels like a rerun of the HS2 project, offering minimal advantages at a considerable cost.

What gain would this rail line bring to Cheshire East, and at what cost to its communities?

The claim that a slower, scaled-down project could deliver “85% of the benefits” of the original HS2 Phase 2 is hard to believe, especially when outdated rail technology is being considered.

It’s far from the comprehensive solution that Cheshire deserves.

Cheshire East residents deserve better than a project that risks high disruption and costs with questionable benefits.

This proposal falls short of addressing the true transport and infrastructure needs of the Cheshire East.

Yours,

Cllr Hague

High Legh Ward