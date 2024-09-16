4 hours ago
Family of tragic Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans pay tribute to 16-year-old

in Human Interest / Incident / News September 16, 2024
Jonty Evans missing - body found

The family of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans who was found dead in the River Weaver earlier this month have paid tribute to him.

The 16-year-old was reported missing by his family on Saturday 31 August from the Mill Island/Waterlode area.

The teenager from Baddington was found dead the following day in the river near Riverside.

Jonty’s devastated family have today paid tribute to him.

In a statement, the family said: “No words will ever describe the loss of our son. He was not only a son, but a friend and a brother.

“Jonty was compassionate, sensitive, brave and full of light, when he smiled it was as mountains smile to see the spring.

“His warm face greets me when I fall asleep and he’s there the moment I wake up.

“You were ripped away from having a full and rich life and we were stolen the chance of ever having to see you grow old.

“This pain in our chests will never leave us and will forever be within our hearts because we love Jonty and that’s something no one can take away from us.

“Tonight, and tomorrow and for the rest of our lives, we will look for you in the stars and through sunsets and remember who you were, until we meet again.”

Friends have laid flowers, banners and balloons in his memory near the weir on River Weaver in Nantwich close to where he was found.

Police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding how Jonty entered the water remain ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen him between 12.30am and 2.30am on Saturday 31 August in the Waterlode area of Nantwich to contact police.

The same goes for any members of the public who may have captured Jonty on CCTV, dashcam and ring doorbell footage during the same timeframe and to submit it directly via MIPP.

Information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.

River Weaver weir footbridge - large Jonty banner - Sunday 8-9-24

