A man speeding at up to 90mph towards Nantwich Jazz Festival, crashed into a tree killing one friend and seriously injuring three others.

Finley Wood, 21, has been jailed for 10 years after admitting causing the crash on the A530 near Combermere.

The court heard Wood left the White Lion pub in Ash Magna with four friends, including 19-year-old Felix Davies on Sunday April 9, 2023.

They got into Wood’s Ford Fiesta to travel to the Nantwich Jazz Festival, with Finley behind the wheel.

During the journey to Nantwich on the A530, Finley’s Fiesta approached Combermere Abbey on a series of bends.

He crossed the solid white line in the middle of the road onto the other side of the carriageway and had a near miss with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Wood lost control of his vehicle as it continued around the bend, before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree.

Felix Davies, who was in the front passenger seat at the time, died from his injuries.

Three rear seat passengers were left with serious injuries.

One suffered a broken sternum and spinal injuries. Another suffered a dislocated hip, a chipped femur, four broken ribs, a bruised liver, and a broken orbital socket along with his nose and cheekbone.

The third passenger was left with a broken leg and facial injuries.

Wood suffered minor injuries and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A roadside drug and alcohol test found he was not under the influence of substances during the incident.

The injured passengers told police Wood’s driving was too fast with the Fiesta reaching speeds of upwards of 90mph and they had made frequent requests for him to slow down.

He pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Wood, of New Woodhouses, Whitchurch, was jailed for ten years and six months and issued with a five year driving ban.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, Lead Investigator, said: “When Finley’s friends got into that Ford Fiesta on the evening of Sunday 9 April, they were looking forward to an evening of bank holiday festivities at the Nantwich Jazz Festival.

“They were not to know the serious, and in Felix’s case fatal, injuries they would sustain a short time later as a direct result of Finley Woods dangerous driving.

“When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you need to be aware that driving is a privilege, not a right, and nothing justifies not paying full attention to the road or abusing its laws.

“I understand that, while Wood is now behind bars for this offence, nothing is going to bring Felix back, and our thoughts continue to remain with his family and friends.

“This collision could easily have been avoided, so if any good can come from this tragic event, I hope it reminds people of the sudden devastating consequences of taking risks when driving.”