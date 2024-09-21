Key signs you are experiencing a dental emergency

Most people have had the misfortune of experiencing a toothache at one time or another.

It does, however, becomes harder to pinpoint when dental pain is something you need to bring up at your next dental check-up, and when you need to seek same-day dental treatment.

Dental emergencies are urgent, as leaving them untreated can lead to more discomfort and more serious health problems.

So, what are the signs that you may be experiencing a dental emergency?

You Can’t Focus

Is your dental pain making it hard to focus? If the answer is yes, then you need to seek out emergency dental care in Balham as soon as possible.

Being unable to focus due to discomfort can point to more serious concerns, such as a lost filling, a lost crown or even an oral abscess.

Even if you have taken pain relief and the discomfort has subsided, you should still seek out same-day dental care, as you need to have the underlying cause of the pain treated promptly.

Sleep is Disrupted

It is almost seen as a fact that dental pain gets worse at night, due to putting pressure on the face if you are a side sleeper.

So, if you have been experiencing dental pain that has been keeping you awake at night, or has been disrupting your sleep, you need to seek out emergency dental care.

Again, such levels of discomfort can point to an abscess, or an impacted wisdom tooth, both of which require urgent medical attention to resolve.

There is Swelling

Have you noticed that you have facial swelling since your dental pain started?

If so, you need to call your dental surgery and book an emergency appointment.

Sudden, or even gradual swelling of the face can point to an abscess, impacted tooth, trauma, lost filling, or even a cracked or broken tooth.

Even if there is no discomfort, but the side of your face has become swollen, you need to seek urgent help.

If the swelling is pressing inwards on your tongue, or you can feel the swelling in your mouth, you should still seek emergency help from a dental team.

Your Mouth is Bleeding

There are many reasons why a mouth can bleed.

It may be the case that you have recently had a dental extraction, and there is persistent bleeding, which may need to be stitched by an emergency dental team.

Or perfuse bleeding can point to an infection, or even a broken tooth, both of which can be exceedingly painful and require same-day dental care.

If you mouth bleeds only when you brush your teeth, this is not a dental emergency per se, but you should still book an appointment to see your dentist as soon as possible to get the underlying cause assessed.

You Feel Unwell

If you can feel swelling, pressure, soreness, or just an odd feeling in your mouth and you feel unwell (feverish, sick, weak), then you need to seek urgent medical help.

This can point to an infection in your mouth which has now started to spread, and will require treatment from your dentist, usually accompanied by antibiotics.

(Image by pxhere, free to use)